Incharge isolation ward Vehari hospital recovered from virus infection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Incharge isolation ward of DHQ hospital Vehari, Dr. Muhammad Aslam, who had got infected while treating novel coronavirus patients, was declared recovered from the disease here Friday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Incharge isolation ward of DHQ hospital Vehari, Dr. Muhammad Aslam, who had got infected while treating novel coronavirus patients, was declared recovered from the disease here Friday.

Dr.

Naveed Iqbal Qureshi, other colleagues and people from different walks of life congratulated Dr. Aslam, a specialist on TB and chest infection for recovery and attributed his success against the COVID-19 as a result of blessings of The Almighty and prayers of patients who recovered from the disease while being under his treatment.