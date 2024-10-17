Incharge Ombudsman Held Open Court
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Office Sukkur Region Syed Mehmood Ali Shah conducted an open court (khuli kutchehry) here on Thursday and listened to complaints against different institutions including Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Pakistan Post Office, BISP and others.
A large numbers of complaints were related to and Sui gas over-billing.
Syed Mehmood Ali Shah directed the officials concerned to make corrections in electricity and Sui gas bills on-the-spot.
He said the doors of the Federal Ombudsman Office in Sargodha region were open for all for provision of timely justice.
