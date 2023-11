Incharge Ombudsman’s Office directs for immediate functioning of service & rest area on Motorway M-4

Incharge Federal Ombudsman’s regional office Faisalabad Shahid Hussain Jilani has directed for immediate functioning of service & rest area Jamani on Faisalabad-Multan Motorway M-4

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Incharge Federal Ombudsman’s regional office Faisalabad Shahid Hussain Jilani has directed for immediate functioning of service & rest area Jamani on Faisalabad-Multan Motorway M-4.

During visit to the site on Tuesday on “suo moto” notice of the Federal Ombudsman, Shahid Jilani said that development work in Jamani area was under completion for the last 3-4 years which was creating severe problems for the motorway users.

He said that accident ratio was also increasing due to non-functioning of service & rest area Jamani because the drivers could not take proper rest to keep them fresh for driving on Motorway M-4.

He directed the Motorway Police, District Administration Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and other departments to take immediate steps for complete functioning of service & rest area Jamani on urgent basis.

The Superintendent of Motorway Police Javaid Iqbal Chaddhar, Deputy Superintendent Police Chaudhry Ashfaq Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Toba Tek Singh Bilal Ahmad, General Manager NHA Muzaffar Abbas, Executive Engineer Farrukh Habib, District Officer Industries Arif Hussain, Xen FESCO Sultan Bahoo feeder Muraad Hussain briefed the Incharge Regional Office of Federal Ombudsman and assured him immediate functioning of service & rest area Jamani.

Assistant Registrar Regional Office Federal Ombudsman Yasir Shabbir Malik, Regional Manager Attock Petroleum Chaudhry Asif and others were also present on the occasion.