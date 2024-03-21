Incharge Wafaqi Mohtasib Karachi Region visits One Window Facilitation Desk at Jinnah International Airport Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Member (Incharge) Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Office Karachi, Navid Ahmed Shaikh here on Thursday inspected the operations and facilities being extended to the passengers at the One Window Facilitation Desk at Jinnah International Airport.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that 11 various departments were operating in coordination round-the-clock at the One Window Facilitation Desk to facilitate the passengers.

Speaking about the objective of his visit, he said that the purpose was to inspect and review the facilities being provided to the passenger at One Window Facilitation Desk and to review the status and pace of disposal of complaints.

He said that the One Window Facilitation Desk was actually established for overseas passengers but the facility is also serving the general passengers.

Navid Ahmed Shaikh said that he will also submit his report regarding today's visit to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat to further improve the efficiency of the Desk.

He said that during his today's visit, he also checked the attendance of the staff deputed at the One Window Facilitation Desk where all the relevant representatives were available on their duties.

Around 12 and 15 separate complaints were received today and all were resolved, he informed.

To a question, he said the availability of all concerned officials at the One Window Facilitation Desk is being ensured to facilitate the passengers.

To another question, he said that he had observed general complaints including issues regarding boarding of passengers with some airlines and issuance of protectors to passengers who to travel abroad for overseas employment in today's visit. The observations of the visit will also be submitted to the concerned departments to provide services at ease to the passengers at the airport, he added.

Earlier, Navid Ahmed Shaikh inspected the facilities at the One Window Facilitation Desk and also checked the attendance register of the officials as well as the record of the complaints being received and resolved at the facility.

It is pertinent to mention here that the One Window Facilitation Desks is an initiative of Federal Ombudsman, which have been established at all international airports of the country to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis and their families traveling to or from Pakistan.