Incidences of suicides in G-B on rise for last two decades: Chief Secretary GB

(@FahadShabbir)

The incidences of suicides in Gilgit-Baltistan have been on the rise for the last two decades, Particularly in its manifolds during summers

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The incidences of suicides in Gilgit-Baltistan have been on the rise for the last two decades, Particularly in its manifolds during summers.

An official statement issued from Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani's office to the media said that considering the gravity of the situation the Chief Secretary G-B expressed deep concerns over the rising incidence of suicides and made a formal request to the Agha Khan University (AKU) for its assistance in developing an evidence-based informed strategy and an action-oriented implementation plan for the prevention of suicides in GB.

The AKU team visited Gilgit-Baltistan in September 2022 and conducted a baseline study and situation analysis in District Skardu, Ghizer and Gilgit. The AKU team submitted a comprehensive roadmap with recommendations for the improvement of governance and prevention of suicide cases in GB, based on the review of documents, stakeholder meetings and interviews, and field visits.

In light of the recommendation of the AKU team, The Chief Secretary Gilgit-Balitistan constituted a multi-departmental committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Social and Population Welfare comprising the departments of Health, education, Social and Population Welfare, Home & Prisons and Information Department.

The committee after a thorough study of the paper and subsequent recommendations of AKU team, assessed their departmental governance structure and available resources and prepared a one-year action plan and roadmap for the prevention of suicide cases and addressing mental health issues in G-B as an immediate step.

The committee suggested placing the one-year action plan and roadmap to present before the steering committee chaired by CS Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Steering committee/Chief Secretary will issue directives to the concerned department with a timeline to implement the action plan preferably by May 2023. While the longer-term strategy been evolved to respond to the issue in a well-coordinated manner.

Departments of Health, Education, Social & Population Welfare, Home & Prisons and Information will start the implementation of the proposed action plan in November 2022 and short-term results will be obtained within six month, said official statement. Whereas, the long-term and sustainable strategy will also be devised and long-term projects and programs will be implemented to mitigate the sociocultural and economic aspects of the phenomenon.