Incident At Masjid-e-Nabvi Is Tragic One: Saad Rafique

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has said breaching sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) and raising slogans is a tragic incident which was planned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has said breaching sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) and raising slogans is a tragic incident which was planned.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club here on Friday, he said it was an unforgettable crime and Ummah would never forgive the culprits involved in the disgraceful and saddening incident.

He said the PML-N and allies would start a protest from tomorrow against this act.

Saad Rafique said it was the PTI which insulted parliament, attacked Pakistan Television Vision (ptv) and the prime minister's house, adding that the PTI was a mafia instead of a political party.

The minister said when Imran Khan was in power, he victimized the opposition and when he was in the opposition, he violated the constitution and the law.

The PTI was creating hurdles to run democratic system smoothly in the country, he added.

He said that Imran Khan arrested the opposition leaders but no corruption allegations could be proved against them. "Imran Khan spent millions of rupees to prove us as thieves," he added.

He said that the incident would create problems for workers in Saudi Arabia as the laws were strict there.

The minister said that nephew of Sheikh Rashid proudly uploaded the video and former ministers also shared these videos. Later, these videos were deleted on the pressure of the masses.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Commerce Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appealed Ulema to raise theirvoice against the disrespecting incident.

