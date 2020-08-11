UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incident Before NAB Lahore Should Be Investigated: Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Incident before NAB Lahore should be investigated: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said the incident that occurred before the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore during the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz should be investigated.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said, "We have eastern values and we have to respect them.

" Talking about the Lahore incident, he said political leaders were appearing before NAB and no such incident occurred in the past. "We will get facts of the incident to stop it from happening again." He said Maryam should be given access to respectably present her case and her party workers should also show patience and tolerance.

He said police could not gain anything politically from the incident.

He was responding to PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, who had taken up the Lahore incident on a point of order in the House.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Shah Mehmood Qureshi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Asif Muslim From

Recent Stories

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

7 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

1 hour ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

1 hour ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

2 hours ago

Allies say Belarus vote challenger recorded video ..

25 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce orders inspection of 'worn' Airbus eng ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.