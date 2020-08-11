Incident before NAB Lahore should be investigated: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said the incident that occurred before the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore during the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz should be investigated.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said, "We have eastern values and we have to respect them.

" Talking about the Lahore incident, he said political leaders were appearing before NAB and no such incident occurred in the past. "We will get facts of the incident to stop it from happening again." He said Maryam should be given access to respectably present her case and her party workers should also show patience and tolerance.

He said police could not gain anything politically from the incident.

He was responding to PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, who had taken up the Lahore incident on a point of order in the House.