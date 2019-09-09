UrduPoint.com
Incident Of Karbala Gives A Lesson To Uplhold Truthfulness: CM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

Incident of Karbala gives a lesson to uplhold truthfulness: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the incident of Karbala gives us the lesson to uphold truthfulness.

He said this in his message issued here on Monday in connection with Youm-e-Ashur. CM said that the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) preferred to lay down his life for islam but did not bow before the evil forces.

Martyrs not only remain alive in the pages of history but in reality also, he added.

Buzdar said, "the unprecedented sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and the martyrs of Karbala are a beacon of light for the Muslims for all times to come.

" The journey of martyrs of Karbala, their valour and great sacrifices would remain everlasting till the existence of this world, he added.

The CM said that the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by virtue of his strong character and deeds also raised the voice of truthfulness and also taught us the lesson of human values.

He said that the cruel Modi should listen loud and clear that history of Islam was filled with innumerable incidents of sacrifices and thousands of martyrs by sacrificing their lives were upholding the greatest tradition of Karbala incident in Occupied Kashmir.

