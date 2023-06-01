UrduPoint.com

Incidents Like May 9 Leave A Deep Impact On Nations,People Involved In Crime Do Not Deserve Any Exception,State Should Set An Example. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do not deserve any exception,State should set an example. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Chief organizer Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is trying on emergency basis to make Muslim League a major political power.Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 June, 2023) Information Secretary of Muslim League Q Central Punjab, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Pakistan cannot afford any type of anarchy.He said that the conspiracy to create rifts between the people and the Pakistan Army failed miserably, the practical proof of which is evident from the rallies and demonstrations in favor of the forces of Pakistan.

He said that incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations, people involved in crime do not deserve any concession, the state should set an example. In the next few days, big personalities and parliamentary leaders will join the Muslim League-Q.

