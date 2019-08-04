UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incidents Of Acid Throwing On Women Dropped To 50%

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Incidents of acid throwing on women dropped to 50%

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) on Sunday claimed that the reported cases of acid throwing on women have dropped by around 50% as compared with last five years.

According to a ASF's data,  this drop of cases was a major success for acid violence and countering Violence Against Women and girls (VAWG) in country.

In year 2016 and 2017 there has been a total of 71 victims of acid attacks whereas in year 2018-2019,  62 cases were related to acid throwing,11 cases were of fire burn, 4 were about multiple burns and 1 was unknown.

Conviction rate has significantly increased from 17.3 percent of total registered cases in 2014 to 2019.

38 cases of acid throwing  were reported from South Punjab,11 cases were of Central Punjab,1 case was of Islamabad, 1 was of Sindh  , 8 cases  were related to Baluchistan  and 3 cases  were of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

54 FIRs were registered in year 2018 to 2019 whereas 13 cases were prosecuted.   ASFP has been the leading organization that worked for the promulgation and implementation of the Acid and Burn Crimes Criminal Amendment 2011.

ASFP has supported not only a robust monitoring of implementation of the acid and burn crime legislation but also evidence based programming and advocacy for acid and burn crime survivors.

/778

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Criminals Women Sunday 2017 2016 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

13 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

13 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

13 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.