Incidents of May 9 weakened, disgraced country in world: Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker of the National Assembly and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf on Sunday said that we all should come together for the greater interest of the country, we have responsibilities if we have a country, prosperity and freedom thrive on peace, and peace can bring improvement to the economy.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the residence of Peer Hamid in Tarbela Ghazi, senior journalist Mehtab Khan was also present on this occasion.

The speaker said that elections should be held in October, the events of May 9 had weakened and disgraced the country in the world, the incidents should never have happened and the people of Pakistan had suffered a lot.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the military is our saviour who fights against terrorists and protects our borders, they are either warriors or martyrs and it is enmity with the country to stir up emotions, spread false information and conspire against our forces.

He said that this is a need of the time to promote harmony and brotherhood, difficulties are there, but good days will come soon, the country's economic situation has improved and people from outside will come and invest. In the election, the decision to ally with the PDM will be made by the party, adding Raja Pervez Ashraf said.