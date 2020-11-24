Incidents of police torture, illegal detention not tolerable: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that stern action would be taken against those found involved in incidents of torture or death during police detention as such incidents were not acceptable under any circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that stern action would be taken against those found involved in incidents of torture or death during police detention as such incidents were not acceptable under any circumstances.

He expressed these views while presiding the RPOs conference and chairing a meeting on Master Development Plan of Qurban Lines and Police Uniforms at Central Police Office here.

Immediate departmental and legal action under zero tolerance against those responsible for such incidents should not be delayed as due to these few black sheep, the entire police force and the department faced criticism, he added.

He said that the latest progress report on cases of death during detention in all districts of the province and their investigation should be sent to the Central Police Office within a week, adding that all RPOs and DPOs should expedite the process of inspection of police stations and police offices of the districts under their jurisdiction and in the police station where the incident of death occurred while in custody, he added. The officers responsible for delay in inspection should be held accountable, he maintained.

The IGP said that serious crimes in any district of the province or major incidents should be reported to him by the RPO instead of the DPO, Special Branch or any other source.

Inam Ghani said that the master development plan of Qurban Police Lines should be finalized under the principle of "low cost, high output" in which the design and mapping work experience of police offices and newly constructed residential block should be finalized with the help of an expert architect.

The IGP said that an experienced consultant should be consulted in the preparation of master plan for construction of new residential block and offices while parking and traffic management of police offices and residential block should be given special consideration in the master plan under a comprehensive strategy.

Inam Ghani said that the planning work for upgradation and development of Qurban Police Lines should be completed as soon as possible so that practical steps could be taken for the completion of new designed projects. He said that in all the districts of the province, the officers and personnel of Punjab Police should wear uniforms as per the approved design while the badges of every rank hung with the uniforms should also be in accordance with the approved design.

He said that departmental action should not be delayed against the officers and personnel who wore uniforms and rank badges contrary to the approved design.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, all the RPOs and DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan were present in the RPOs conference, while Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh and others were also present in the Qurban lines Master development plan meeting.