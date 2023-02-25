UrduPoint.com

Incidents Of Street Crimes Need Attention Of Authorities Concerned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Incidents of street crimes need attention of authorities concerned

Residents of the city have demanded strict action against robbers and dacoits involved in incidents in various areas, claiming an increase in street crimes on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) : Residents of the city have demanded strict action against robbers and dacoits involved in incidents in various areas, claiming an increase in street crimes on Saturday.

A man, Abidullah lodged an FIR in Swabi police station and said that three masked men entered the general store and at gunpoint grabbed Rs18,000 from the drawer, a pistol and Rs4,000 from his wallet and managed to escape.

Similarly, Hamid Ali told Swabi police that an unknown person snatched Rs80,000 and necessary cards at gunpoint.

He said that the snatcher also robbed his brother Adil and his friend Imran and snatched Rs 60,000 from them.

Umer Khaliq while lodging a report in Zaida Police Station said that unknown persons stole his 125cc motorcycle parked in front of his home.

Sher Nawas also reported in Chota Lahor Police Station about the snatching of his 125cc bike in Maneri Bala area.

Police registered the cases in relevant police stations and started search operations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Chota Swabi FIR From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia unveils Zamzam water bottles in new p ..

Saudi Arabia unveils Zamzam water bottles in new packs

1 minute ago
 Fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700 seized, two outla ..

Fake pesticides worth Rs 460,700 seized, two outlaws held

1 minute ago
 MQM-P urges party's workers to sensitize people ab ..

MQM-P urges party's workers to sensitize people about digital census

1 minute ago
 PTI allots party ticket for NA-16 Abbottabad-1 by- ..

PTI allots party ticket for NA-16 Abbottabad-1 by-poll

23 minutes ago
 Golf: Indian Open scores

Golf: Indian Open scores

22 minutes ago
 Peshawar stun Swat in All Pakistan Veterans Footba ..

Peshawar stun Swat in All Pakistan Veterans Football Cup

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.