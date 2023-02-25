Incidents of street crimes need attention of authorities concerned

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) : Residents of the city have demanded strict action against robbers and dacoits involved in incidents in various areas, claiming an increase in street crimes on Saturday.

A man, Abidullah lodged an FIR in Swabi police station and said that three masked men entered the general store and at gunpoint grabbed Rs18,000 from the drawer, a pistol and Rs4,000 from his wallet and managed to escape.

Similarly, Hamid Ali told Swabi police that an unknown person snatched Rs80,000 and necessary cards at gunpoint.

He said that the snatcher also robbed his brother Adil and his friend Imran and snatched Rs 60,000 from them.

Umer Khaliq while lodging a report in Zaida Police Station said that unknown persons stole his 125cc motorcycle parked in front of his home.

Sher Nawas also reported in Chota Lahor Police Station about the snatching of his 125cc bike in Maneri Bala area.

Police registered the cases in relevant police stations and started search operations.