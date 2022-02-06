UrduPoint.com

Incidents Of Violence, Harassment Against Women & Children Not Acceptable: IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Incidents of violence, harassment against women & children not acceptable: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab has said that incidents of violence, harassment and abuse against women and children are not acceptable under any circumstances. Legal action should be taken against the accused involved in such incidents under zero tolerance.

Punjab Police spokesman said that immediate action was taken on the incident of alleged gang rape of a girl under the pretext of a job in Gulberg Lahore.

He said that in the incident that took place last week, the police team had arrested two main accused. The arrested accused include Ramzan and Waleed while raids were underway for the arrest of the third accused.

He said that as soon as the incident was reported, the police registered a case and ensured immediate arrest of the accused and the investigation was being completed as soon as possible.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan also took notice of the incident in which a couple was shot dead in Nankana. The IG has sought report of the incident from RPO Sheikhupuraand directed him to reach the spot immediately and said that search operation should be carriedout by forming teams to arrest the accused.

