Incinerator needed in Multan for safe disposal of medical waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq Thursday said that a request should be sent to the provincial government to instal an incinerator for safe disposal of medical/surgical waste as per the international standards.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss environment-friendly ways to dispose of medical waste, the commissioner asked the Environment Protection Department (EPD) to monitor public and private hospitals properly and continuously, says an official release.

He said those involved in improper disposal of medical waste must face action and ordered that a medical waste recycling unit be sealed.

EPD Multan Deputy Director Ali Imran said that incinerators were either not available at hospitals or were not working properly.

He also presented a report for year 2019, revealing that 363 inspections of hospitals were conducted besides 58 waste sites were checked in 2019 throughout Multan division. He added that 20 cases were got registered against the law violators, while five recycling units were sealed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar-uz-Zaman Qaisarani, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Munawwar Abbas were in attendance.

Deputy commissioners, health officials and heads of hospitals joined the meeting through video link.