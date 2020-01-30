UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incinerator Needed In Multan For Safe Disposal Of Medical Waste

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:21 PM

Incinerator needed in Multan for safe disposal of medical waste

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq Thursday said that a request should be sent to the provincial government to instal an incinerator for safe disposal of medical/surgical waste as per the international standards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq Thursday said that a request should be sent to the provincial government to instal an incinerator for safe disposal of medical/surgical waste as per the international standards.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss environment-friendly ways to dispose of medical waste, the commissioner asked the Environment Protection Department (EPD) to monitor public and private hospitals properly and continuously, says an official release.

He said those involved in improper disposal of medical waste must face action and ordered that a medical waste recycling unit be sealed.

EPD Multan Deputy Director Ali Imran said that incinerators were either not available at hospitals or were not working properly.

He also presented a report for year 2019, revealing that 363 inspections of hospitals were conducted besides 58 waste sites were checked in 2019 throughout Multan division. He added that 20 cases were got registered against the law violators, while five recycling units were sealed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar-uz-Zaman Qaisarani, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Munawwar Abbas were in attendance.

Deputy commissioners, health officials and heads of hospitals joined the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Multan 2019 Government

Recent Stories

UAE, US discuss ways to increase trade exchange

25 minutes ago

Rohail Nazir focussed on all-important quarter-fin ..

49 minutes ago

South Sudan, Russia Intend to Sign Memorandum on O ..

4 minutes ago

2020 will be year of better services: DG Nursing

4 minutes ago

Father, son electrocuted, baby girl burnt alive in ..

4 minutes ago

Shaukat Basra appointed PTI deputy secretary infor ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.