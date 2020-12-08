Incinerators at 13 hospitals fully functional: EPD

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Incinerators at 13 hospitals of Faisalabad are fully functional and 2100 Kg hazardous medical waste was being disposed daily in an environmentally friendly manner, said a spokesperson of Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday.

He said that incinerators had been installed at 13 hospitals including five government and eight private hospitals of Faisalabad.

He said that a double chamber incinerator was working at the Allied Hospital which had a capacity to dispose of 120 kg medical waste per hour and daily 450 kg waste was being disposed of.

Similarly, an incinerator at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital had a capacity to dispose of 50kg medical waste per house and total 253 kg medical waste was being disposed of in this hospital, he added.

He further said that 60 Kg waste was being disposed of daily at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad while 30 Kg in THQ Jaranwala and 15 Kg at THQ hospital Samundri.

He said that 1292 Kg waste was being disposed of at incinerators installed at eight private hospitals daily.

He said that special teams of the environment department had also been activated to monitor and check performance of incinerators in all hospitals regularly so that environment and people could be saved from dangerous effects of medical waste.

He said the hospitals' administration had strictly been directed to avoid from throwing medical waste openly or at public places.