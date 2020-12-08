UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incinerators At 13 Hospitals Fully Functional: EPD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:13 PM

Incinerators at 13 hospitals fully functional: EPD

Incinerators at 13 hospitals of Faisalabad are fully functional and 2100 Kg hazardous medical waste was being disposed daily in an environmentally friendly manner, said a spokesperson of Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Incinerators at 13 hospitals of Faisalabad are fully functional and 2100 Kg hazardous medical waste was being disposed daily in an environmentally friendly manner, said a spokesperson of Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday.

He said that incinerators had been installed at 13 hospitals including five government and eight private hospitals of Faisalabad.

He said that a double chamber incinerator was working at the Allied Hospital which had a capacity to dispose of 120 kg medical waste per hour and daily 450 kg waste was being disposed of.

Similarly, an incinerator at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital had a capacity to dispose of 50kg medical waste per house and total 253 kg medical waste was being disposed of in this hospital, he added.

He further said that 60 Kg waste was being disposed of daily at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad while 30 Kg in THQ Jaranwala and 15 Kg at THQ hospital Samundri.

He said that 1292 Kg waste was being disposed of at incinerators installed at eight private hospitals daily.

He said that special teams of the environment department had also been activated to monitor and check performance of incinerators in all hospitals regularly so that environment and people could be saved from dangerous effects of medical waste.

He said the hospitals' administration had strictly been directed to avoid from throwing medical waste openly or at public places.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Jaranwala Samundri Chamber All From Government

Recent Stories

Kremlin Refutes Rumors About Putin's Health Proble ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Needs to Go to Court to Protest IO ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancin ..

43 minutes ago

At UN, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to end vi ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims life of a lady doctor

3 minutes ago

Borrell Says US Should Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal, I ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.