ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could not visit flood affected districts of Mianwali and Tank due to inclement weather.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister's helicopter returned from Mianwali due to bad weather.

The Prime Minister was to visit Mianwali and Tank in connection with his visits to the flood affected areas, she added.

The minister said that the PM was to inaugurate 100 houses constructed in Tank.

In his previous visit to Tank, the he had promised to build houses for the victims She said due to bad weather, the Prime Minister had to go to Islamabad from Mianwali and he has called a review meeting regarding the floods at the airport. She said during the meeting the PM would get the latest information regarding the rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas.

The Prime Minister would leave for London after the flood-related meeting at the airport, she said.