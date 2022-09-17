ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday could not visit the flood affected districts of Mianwali in Punjab province and District Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to inclement weather.

The prime minister was scheduled to visit Mianwali and then to Tank, but his helicopter returned to Islamabad from Mianwali due to bad weather, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister had to inaugurate newly constructed 100 housing units for the flood affectees of district Tank. During his previous visit to the area, the prime minister had promised the rehabilitation of flood victims with the construction of housing units.

The prime minister, in the meanwhile, has summoned a meeting at Nur Khan airbase to review the flood situation. The prime minister would be apprised of the rescue and relief activities.

After the meeting, the prime minister will depart to London.