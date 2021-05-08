Inclusion and exclusion of names from blacklist DG FIA prerogative: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that inclusion and exclusion of someone's name in blacklist was the prerogative of Director General of Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA).

In a tweet, he said that from the legal counsel of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif no application had been given to DG FIA for removing his name from the list.

Fawad Hussain said that the record could not be changed by verbal statements. He said that the government would file an appeal in the court of law against this decison.