Inclusion Of Constitution, Computer Coding In Curriculum To Strengthen Students' Knowledge Base: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said by adding the country's Constitution and computer coding to the national curriculum, the government had established the base for future generations to be well-equipped in knowing their rights and responsibilities.

In a tweet, he said, curriculum is the backbone of any educational infrastructure.

"The idea is that when our children take charge of this country, they are well-versed and thoroughly equipped with constitutional as well as information technology knowledge," he said.

He mentioned that his Strategic Reforms Unit led by Salman Sufi had spearheaded this reform with the Ministry of education.

The purpose, he said, is to ensure the implementation of meaningful educational interventions with impact in the short span of the government's tenure.

