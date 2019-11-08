Speakers at an inaugural function held here Monday to mark Iqbal Day celebrations emphasized on inclusion of poetry and thought provoking messages of our national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the academic syllabus for all levels of education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Speakers at an inaugural function held here Monday to mark Iqbal Day celebrations emphasized on inclusion of poetry and thought provoking messages of our national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the academic syllabus for all levels of education.

In the function held at Aiwan-i-Quaid by Nazariya Pakistan Council (NPC), the speakers said nations are developed through syllabus and it is very unfortunate that Iqbal's messages and poetry are being neglected by the authorities while designing the syllabus.

In a lecture on "Asr-i-Hazir mein Fikr-i-Iqbal ki Manwiyut", prominent scholar, Prof Dr Ayub Sabir underlined the need to make Fikr-i-Iqbal as a source of intellectual awareness.

"It was Iqbal who awakened the people of subcontinent from slumber through his poetry and revive the urge for independence in them", they said.

Senior Vice Chairman of council, Mian Muhammad Javed said such events to promote Iqbal teachings should be arranged regularly to educate the younger generation about the universal thoughts of Iqbal.

The function was presided over by Chairman NPC, Dr Naeem Ghani. The proceedings for the event were conducted by Anjum Khaleeq while the eminent scholars including Abdullah Yousuf, Mrs Qamar Aftab, Dr Farhat Abbas, Professor Nasir Ali Nasir, Wafa Chishti, professor Sabeen Younas, Ali Ahmad Qamar and Wafa Chishti attended the event.