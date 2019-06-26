Inclusion of merged district in KP youth policy suggested

Dr Rukhshanda Naz Ombudsman Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Wednesday suggested inclusion of merged district in implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa youth policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Dr Rukhshanda Naz Ombudsman Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Wednesday suggested inclusion of merged district in implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa youth policy.

The government, she said, was building social welfare complexes in each merged district, where, she recommended to create dedicated space for youth counseling and skill development and interactions.

Addressing a dialogue in a local university Representatives of government she said it is high time that a time-bound implementation plan of the KP youth policy 2016 is forwarded to make the best use of the youth policy which was approved in 2016.

Young Omang Network, a coalition of civil society organization working on youth development organized the dialogue in a local university Representatives of government, civil society and youth attended it along with team from Bargad, an organization which in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) had provided technical assistance to the government to formulate the KP youth policy..

Dr Rakhshanda Naz also suggested to include the merged districts in implementation of the KP youth policy. The government, she said, was building social welfare complexes in each merged district, where, she recommended to create dedicated space for youth counseling and skill development and interactions.

She urged the youth to submit their CVsto the human resource databased of the KP government.

Zafar Iqbal, Additional Registrar of Abasyn University recommended to focus on rural and tribal youth as a priority of the KP youth Policy. Apart from incubators and internship programmes for literate youth, short term practical courses for illiterate youth especially girls be initiated through digital skills and small scale innovative farming, he added.

Iqbal Haider Butt, lead consultant and technical writer of the KP Youth Policy appreciated the establishment of a youth directorate in the government and functioning of youth centers. He said that there is a need to evaluate the performance of youth councilors in the local government as this was form of a mass youth engagement in decision making. The implementation of the KP youth policy has to be time bound and better plans would help executing this youth friendly policy which is spread over different sectors and needs defined mechanism for inter-departmental coordination on youth issues, he said.

Usman Younas, programme coordinator of Bargad, moderated the multi-stakeholder dialogue. He gave a presentation on the KP youth policy and briefed about vision, mission, objectives, strategies of the KP youth policy and the pledges that the government has made with youth under this policy document. He briefed that the youth unemployment is higher in KP than other provinces of the country.

Asif Yousaf, an elected minority representative also spoke at the multi-stakeholder dialogue.