Inclusion of Social Scientists in Policy Making is inevitable for development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ):The importance of social sciences in science is crucial and inclusion of social scientists in policy making is a key to resolve many challenges faced by the countries, Prof. Dr. Tan Sri Zakri Abdul Hamid said on Wednesday.

Dr.Zakri was addressing the COMSTECH webinar participants on the topic of "Science advice to governments" at COMSTECH Secretariat on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Zakri talked about principles and practices of science advice to the governments.

He emphasized on engaging not only the politicians, and policy makers but also the public, media, agencies, recipients and international organizations to be successful in policy making.

The reliance is now on more evidence-based policy making, he said.

Every challenge governments face has a scientific dimension, which may or may not be recognized, he said.

Science alone does not make policy many values and political considerations do. The science, public opinion, political ideology, electoral contract, fiscal objectives and obligations, and international obligations are the inputs to the policy making, he mentioned.

To make the science policy to be really owned by the public, scientists must link up with the political leaders, he suggested by mentioning many examples from his experience.

This webinar was attended by a large audience from OIC member states. Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary Coordinator General COMSTECH thanked the participants and Prof. Dr. Zakri Abdul Hamid and Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman for their precious time and recommendations.