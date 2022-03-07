(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Begum Samina Alvi Monday said inclusion of women in economic and social spheres was imperative for progress of the nation.

She was speaking to the participants of an event of All Pakistan Women Poets organized here by the Women Parliamentary Caucus and Islamabad Group in relation to the International Women Day.

Women members of the Parliament, female poets, members of civil society and students attended the event.

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus Munaza Hassan and Islamabad Group Chairman Dr Muhammad Amjad also spoke on the occasion.

Begum Samina Alvi praised the arranging of a poetry event on the occasion of International Women Day and said the women were playing an important role in every field of life.

The women in a dignified manner should stand shoulder to shoulder with men to play their role, she added.

She said the women were pride of the nation, and their efforts and achievements were appreciable.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were determined to protect rights of the women, empower them and give them respectable status in the society, she added.

The government was taking different measures for their welfare, she noted.

She stressed on taking care of economically deprived women and asked female philanthropists to come forward and play their due role in the society.

She mentioned that the government was giving easy loans and facilities under the Ehsaas Programme to the women, who should be guided about availing benefits from them.

She said the awareness campaign against breast cancer was continuing successfully and had resulted in the tendency for early diagnosis of the disease.

Early diagnosis would increase the chances for survival and recovery from the deadly disease, she told.

She also emphasized on the efforts for welfare of special persons.

Munaza Hassan, while welcoming the guests, remarked that the event was held to recognize the courage and bravery of women.

She informed about the efforts made by the Women Parliamentary Caucus for raising awareness about the issues of women.

She paid tribute to Begum Samina Alvi for leading the campaign against breast cancer.

Dr Amjad expressed the resolve of his organization to carry on work for the protection of rights of women.

During the event, female poets recited their poetry.

At the end, Begum Samina Alvi distributed commendation certificates among the women for their meritorious services in different fields during the coronavirus pandemic.