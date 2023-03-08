Inclusion of Women in Digital Economy project on cards

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government is all set to start the "Inclusion of Women in the Digital Economy" project, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary Law, Science and Information Technology said here on Wednesday.

In a message issued here on the occasion of International Women's Day, she said that the project would soon be started to equip the women of Balochistan with IT skills, making them economically strong and financially independent.

"This program of teaching digital skills to women will help in women's access to digitalization and will reduce the gender-based gap in the IT sector," she highlighted.

She noted that for greater access of women to technology programs in the province, efforts were being made on viable projects that will prove effective for the economic development of women.

The parliamentary secretary emphasized the need for making womenfolk more empowered as the said project will provide basic skills of digital financial services and it can lift a large number of women out of the poverty line.

"Although many steps have been taken for the betterment of women in Pakistan, still a lot of work needs to be done in this regard," she said, expressing her satisfaction that women issues are now discussed openly in the media while legislation regarding women is also improving.

She further noted that women's participation in the political process has increased, whereas civil society is seen to be more active for raising voice for women rights.

Dr. Rubaba said the provincial government is committed to provide maximum opportunities to the women of Balochistan. The efforts of the government will prove fruitful, and it will yield positive results in days to come.