Inclusion of youth in policy making to bring positive changes : NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said the incumbent government believed in inclusion of Youth for policy making and reform so that they could play their role for establishing peace in the country

He expressed these views while addressing the "National Youth and Young Parliamentarians Peace Building Summit 2022" organized in collaboration with the National Assembly and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services.

The speaker said that more than half of our population consisted of youth and Pakistan was one of the countries which had the largest youth population in the world.

He said that Youth must promote tolerance in the society instead of hatred and enmity.

The speaker said that the role of educated and conscious youth was of utmost importance for the socio-economic development of the country.

He said that with the proper use of their talents, we could achieve respectable position in the commity of nations.

He said that the habit of hard work and perseverance was essential to change the destiny of the nation.

He also said that the present government was focusing on a better future for the youth and making them skillful.

The speaker said that Allah Almighty had endowed all human beings with different qualities and it was up to them how they determine their direction and achieve their goals.

While Stressing on the need for the youth to set their own priorities, he said that by setting priorities a person could achieve the most difficult goals in life. He said that hard work was a fundamental component of achieving real goals in life.

The event was attended by Members of the National Assembly, faculty of various educational institutions and representatives of religious scholars and media, including students.

