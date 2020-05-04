UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inclusive Afghan Political Dispensation Vital To Confront Prevailing Challenges: FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Inclusive Afghan political dispensation vital to confront prevailing challenges: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday while calling for sustained reduction of violence in Afghanistan, underlined the importance of inclusive political dispensation to help fortify the efforts needed by Afghan people to effectively confront the prevailing challenges.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan had consistently underlined the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which it deemed indispensable for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

She said the US-Taliban Peace Agreement signed in February 2020 was a significant step forward, creating a historic opportunity for the move towards intra-Afghan negotiations.

"We believe that the pursuit of sustained reduction in violence by all concerned parties is pivotal in advancing the cause of peace in Afghanistan.

The unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19 and the advent of the holy month of Ramazan further underscore the imperative of creating a conducive environment," she remarked.

The spokesperson said Pakistan also wished to underline the importance of political reconciliation among all Afghan parties and stakeholders. An inclusive political dispensation would indeed help fortify the efforts that the Afghan nation needs at this critical time to effectively confront the challenges it faces, she added.

"For its part, Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office February Sunday 2020 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

35 minutes ago

Thousands join Facebook campaign, &quot;Filipinos ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Petersburg Climate Dialogue

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Pope Francis welcome Highe ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep ..

3 hours ago

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.