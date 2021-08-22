Inclusive political settlement best way forward for Afghanistan: Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday while underlining the critical importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, said that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward for Afghanistan and Pakistan supported efforts in that direction.

He was discussing the latest developments in Afghanistan with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who telephoned him.

Foreign Minister Qureshi added that Pakistan was working closely with regional and international partners and that Pakistan and Germany had convergent views.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that Pakistan was undertaking wide diplomatic outreach to promote shared objectives.

He called for working together to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan and added that the international community's support for Afghan peace process would be of vital importance in this regard.

Qureshi also stressed that it was important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people for ensuring humanitarian and economic assistance.

He invited the German Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan to carry forward the process of substantive engagement between the two countries and close consultations on the Afghanistan issue.