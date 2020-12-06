UrduPoint.com
Incoherent Speech At Lahore Convention Depicts Maryam's Mental Disarray: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 09:30 PM

Incoherent speech at Lahore convention depicts Maryam's mental disarray: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said Maryam Safdar's incoherent speech at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) social media workers' convention in Lahore depicted her mental disarray and confusion. Referring to the Sharif clan, the minister said in a statement that Maryam was representing the second generation of a family, which always exploited and looted the country.

"Their only faith is money and they always give respect to the money, for which they always earned humiliation and disgrace," he said.

The people had understood now that the Sharif family was befooling them for their personal fight and vested interests, he added.

Shibli went on to say that their narrative had no place in politics as slogans like "go Nawaz go" were being raised at their own convention, and especially after the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) elections, where their party faced humiliation.

If the sharif family had any self-respect, they would have quit the national politics after the GB elections, he remarked.

The minister said people had no doubt that Maryam Safdar was completely confused and had reached to the extreme level of depression and frustration.

He said coronavirus emergency was imposed in the country and the cases of infection were increasing with every passing day.

A political leader who had conscience and felt for the people could not even think of flouting the coronavirus related health guidelines, he noted.

Shibli said people had seen how the ongoing efforts of international organizations, government and media in a fight against the pandemic were ridiculed at the PML-N social media workers convention.

This was condemnable and causing embarrassment to the country at international level, he added. The minister said the coronavirus was spreading at fast speed, that had put a strain on the hospitals.

"We have been facing constant pressure from all walks of life and all schools of thought that the government should take strict action against such unwise politicians to protect the lives of poor people," he stressed.

