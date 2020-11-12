Income from auqaf commercial properties increased by Rs 12,127 mln: CM aide

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf Department has witnessed an increase of Rs12127 million in income generated through its various commercial properties.

Briefing the media persons about two years performance, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Auqaf Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Thursday said pragmatic measures and policies of the department had increased income of commercial properties by Rs. 12127 million while agriculture land had given revenue of four million rupees.

He said that provincial government had also approved mechanism to prepare Endowment Fund for minorities besides establishing residential colony and exchange program for minority community members of tribal merged districts.

He told that digitalization of trust operated properties had been started and auqaf land of 5000 kanals had been retrieved from encroachers, adding GPS location of auqaf lands had also been identified.

Tenancy details of 4000 kanals land had been finalized and auction of remaining properties had been proposed, he added.

The CM aide said that discussion was underway to retrieve 1400 kanals of auqaf land that was with different government departments, adding a management information system had been formed to collect data of departmental staff.

He informed that Auqaf Force had been constituted to identify properties of the department and further empower field staff.

He said that computer system had been introduced to bring improvement in leasing of properties.

He said that Rs 150 million had been allocated to improve capacity building of seminary students besides approving Rs 13 million for their scholarships.

He said that government would also hold 'Seerat-un-Nabi' conference at district level.

Zahoor Shakir said that an amount of Rs 10 million was allocated in 2020-21 for proposed scheme to construct Eidgah and funeral places.

Highlighting performance of the government, CM aide on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada said that government had initiated various welfare schemes for minorities including financial package for orphans and destitute of minority community, Sikh Community School, Housing Scheme and exchange program for youngsters of minorities.

He said that Rs 20 million had been allocated for celebration of festivals including, Diwali, Christmas, Holi and birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

He said that steps had been taken to facilitate the minority community in getting healthcare facilities.

Wazir Zada informed media that Rs 10 million were distributed among needy and poor belonging to Christian community during financial year 2018-19.

He said that funds of Rs 8.2 million had been disbursed among 320 deserving students of minorities.

He said that various events had been organized by the government to promote interfaith harmony.

Various programs and outdoor events were also organized providing minority community members chances of interaction, he said and added that 200 students of minorities had also been given technical education in ten different fields.

The CM aide said that an amount of Rs 5 million was earmarked in 2019-20 to construct Sikh Community school while a project to celebrate festivals of minority community was presented in 2019-20.

He said that Rs 50 million was approved for minority community to start small business in 2020-21.