Income Of Punjab Auqaf Deptt Increases

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Income of Punjab Auqaf Deptt increases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :An income of the Punjab Auqaf department for the year 2018-19 had been increased by 18.26 per cent than the previous year.

The Punjab Auqaf department sources, while talking to APP on Wednesday, said from July 2019 to February 2020 before the Covid-19 the income of the department increased up to 16.62 per cent.

The sources said that a policy had been formulated to monitor the income of cash boxes of the Auqaf and religious department, adding that during the year 2018-19 this initiative helped in increasing the annual income of cash boxes up to Rs 70 million.

Construction schemes of four Quran Mahal had been completed in Lahore-I, Sahiwal, Gujrat and Bhalwal while the construction of five Quran Mahal continued in Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Lahore II.

As many as 28 scemes, including masjid/ mazar of Shah Abu Almali, Lahore, Masjid Jalaluddin Bokhari , Uch Sharif, Jamia Masjid Zinda Pir Wali Qandhri, Hassan Abdal, Chila Gha Sakhi Sarwar, were completed in 2018 and 2019-2020.

Facilitate counters have been set up in Darbar Data Gunj Bakhush, Badshahi Mosque, Darbar Hazrat Baba Faridud Din Masood Gunj Shakar, Pakpattan, and Darbar Hazarat Bahauddin Zikria, Multan, to facilitate the foreign and local pilgrims, they said.

A medical first aid centre was also set up in Darbar Data Gunj Bakhush to facilitatevisitors.

