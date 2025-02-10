Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly

The Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (Ordinance No. X of 2024) was laid before the National Assembly on Monday

The Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (Ordinance No. X of 2024) was laid before the National Assembly on Monday.

The ordinance was presented by Member of the National Assembly Saad Waseem, as required under Clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

Additionally, the Periodical Report of the Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs for the period July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, was also presented in the house.

