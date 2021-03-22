UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incoming Air Chief Calls On COAS

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:33 PM

Incoming air chief calls on COAS

Incoming Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and paid his maiden visit at the General Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Incoming Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and paid his maiden visit at the General Headquarters.

The COAS congratulated Air Chief Zaheer on assumption of command of one of the most decorated and battle hardened air force in the world.

He expressed best wishes and hoped that Pakistan Air Force would achieve new heights under his capable command.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Best

Recent Stories

Practical steps being taken to redress complaints ..

2 minutes ago

ICT to establish five Sahulat Bazars during Ramzan ..

2 minutes ago

UN marks World Water day with urgent call to recog ..

5 minutes ago

1,863 new corona cases reported, 8 died: Chief Min ..

5 minutes ago

CDA chief directs to expedite development work at ..

5 minutes ago

IOM Concerned About Consequences of Major Fire at ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.