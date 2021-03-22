Incoming air chief calls on COAS

Incoming Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and paid his maiden visit at the General Headquarters

The COAS congratulated Air Chief Zaheer on assumption of command of one of the most decorated and battle hardened air force in the world.

He expressed best wishes and hoped that Pakistan Air Force would achieve new heights under his capable command.