Incompetence Destroyed City Of Karachi, Whole Of Sindh: Ali Zaidi

Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:12 PM

Incompetence destroyed city of Karachi, whole of Sindh: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that incompetence and complacency has destroyed the city of Karachi, in fact the whole of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that incompetence and complacency has destroyed the city of Karachi, in fact the whole of Sindh.

In his statement on social media networking site, the minister said that "I predicted this disaster. Warned everyone."He said that media also talked about it millions of times, adding that "But those with responsibility and authority on Sindh ignored all." The minister said he earlier informed Karachiitea that Sindh Solid Waste Management is directly under control of Sindh government, adding that whatever happens during monsoons, the responsibility lies directly on the shoulders of those ruling Sindh for decades.

He said that PPP ruling Karachi for 12 consecutive years have not even cleaned the storm drains. Last year we cleared these drains with the help of FWO under lets clean Karachi campaign. Rain water flowed smoothly! Many areas which used to drowned were saved.

