Incompetence Of Water Board Deprives Citizens Of Drinking Water, Says PTI Leader

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:01 PM

Incompetence of water board deprives citizens of drinking water, says PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Malik said the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board's (KW&SB) inability has deprived the residents of this mega city of drinking water

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Malik said the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board's (KW&SB) inability has deprived the residents of this mega city of drinking water.

According to a news release on Monday, he said that the attitude of the water board towards Karachiites was condemnable.

He said that the citizens in this hot weather of the metropolis were waiting for water. He further said that the people were being compelled to hold a protest against the non-availability of water.

He demanded of the water board to provide drinking water to the citizen.

