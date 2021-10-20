Incompetent courtiers making failed attempt to make accountability process controversial: Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said incompetent courtiers were making failed attempt to make the accountability process controversial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said incompetent courtiers were making failed attempt to make the accountability process controversial.

In response to the statement of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal, he said the PML-N leaders were making efforts to prove themselves innocent in media instead of being accountable.

He said corruption and mafia could be eradicated only through justice in the new Pakistan.

Pakistan placed in the Global Hunger Index was at 106 during PML-N tenure, which has come down at 92 despite coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Gill said incompetent courtiers were suffering the most from the state of Madinah. However, there was no room for looters and plunderers like Sharif family in the welfare state, he added.