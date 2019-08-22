Incompetent government has left the people of Punjab at the mercy of dengue: Maryam Aurangzeb

Maryam Aurangzeb, spokesperson of PML-N has said the incompetent government has snatched the facilities of health, free tests and medicines from the people and left them at the mercy of dengue

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Maryam Aurangzeb, spokesperson of PML-N has said the incompetent government has snatched the facilities of health, free tests and medicines from the people and left them at the mercy of dengue.

Expressing her concern over upsurge in the number of Dengue patients in different areas of Punjab she said the devastations of unemployment, business and inflation serve evidence of bad governance of the incumbent government.Dengue is spreading due to inefficiency and non initiation of timely steps by the government, she said.She held Shahbaz Sharif had eliminated Dengue from Punjab as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).On the other hand the maladministration has reached such level in Punjab that thousands of Dengue patients are lying in the hospitals unattended to and the Chief Minister of the province is missing, she remarked.