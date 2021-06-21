UrduPoint.com
Incompetent League Always Won Elections Through Bullying, Rigging: Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communications, Dr. Shahbaz Gill while criticizing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday said the incompetent league has always won elections through bullying and rigging.

Responding to PML-N central leader, Ahsan Iqbal's statement he said, those fleeing election reforms are now pretending to fight a war inside the parliament.

Dr.

Shahbaz Gill questioned, "How can those who grew up in Changa Manga politics be supporters of transparent elections?" He said, those who introduced buying and selling in politics have now become united against transparency.

Moreover, he said, the Reforms Bill 2017 had been passed by PML-N only to give the presidency to its fugitive incompetent.

While, after 118 meetings and 631 suggestions, a fake reform bill was introduced to benefit Nawaz Sharif, he added.

