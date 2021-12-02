UrduPoint.com

Incompetent PML-N Loses Political Credibility Among Masses: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:02 PM

Incompetent PML-N loses political credibility among masses: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the incompetent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had lost its all political credibility among masses by telling a lie unabatedly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the incompetent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had lost its all political credibility among masses by telling a lie unabatedly.

Reacting on a statement of PML-N's senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the SAPM said the incompetent opposition kept the public trapped in the 'monster of lie' for the last three years to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He said the opposition had been carrying out propaganda against the government's strategy regarding tackling the deadly coronavirus, and the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, but they faced embarrassment after seeing them (anti-corona strategy and BRT project) successful.

He said 'fake economic experts' of the opposition had ruined the national economy as they looted the public money and filled their lockers.

The SAPM said the courtiers of PML-N always considered that the national economy was improving, if the lockers kept filling.

Dr Gill said the PML-N leadership gave the Ministry of Finance to a close relative (Ishaq Dar) for five years, who was now an absconder. The so-called economic experts should be ashamed of commenting on the national economy, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Muslim All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IMF Leaders Urge G20 Nations to Accelerate Debt Re ..

IMF Leaders Urge G20 Nations to Accelerate Debt Restructuring to Avoid Economic ..

4 seconds ago
 Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes wint ..

Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes winter battle

5 seconds ago
 New EU Sanctions Target Belavia, Cham Wings, Belar ..

New EU Sanctions Target Belavia, Cham Wings, Belarusian Judges, Border Service

7 seconds ago
 Lithuania Expects More Initiative From EU on Borde ..

Lithuania Expects More Initiative From EU on Border Migrant Crisis - Presidentia ..

8 seconds ago
 Chinese Hackers Breached Four More US Defense, Tec ..

Chinese Hackers Breached Four More US Defense, Tech Companies in November - Repo ..

10 seconds ago
 OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cut Deal Reac ..

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cut Deal Reached 116% in October - Russia's ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.