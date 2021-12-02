Incompetent PML-N loses political credibility among masses: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the incompetent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had lost its all political credibility among masses by telling a lie unabatedly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the incompetent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had lost its all political credibility among masses by telling a lie unabatedly.

Reacting on a statement of PML-N's senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the SAPM said the incompetent opposition kept the public trapped in the 'monster of lie' for the last three years to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He said the opposition had been carrying out propaganda against the government's strategy regarding tackling the deadly coronavirus, and the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, but they faced embarrassment after seeing them (anti-corona strategy and BRT project) successful.

He said 'fake economic experts' of the opposition had ruined the national economy as they looted the public money and filled their lockers.

The SAPM said the courtiers of PML-N always considered that the national economy was improving, if the lockers kept filling.

Dr Gill said the PML-N leadership gave the Ministry of Finance to a close relative (Ishaq Dar) for five years, who was now an absconder. The so-called economic experts should be ashamed of commenting on the national economy, he added.