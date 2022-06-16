UrduPoint.com

'Incompetent' PTI Leaders Not To Get Another Chance To Rule Country: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 07:43 PM

'Incompetent' PTI leaders not to get another chance to rule country: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday ruled out return of the 'PTI's 'incompetent and corrupt' leaders to power in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday ruled out return of the 'PTI's 'incompetent and corrupt' leaders to power in future.

She was responding to the statement of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on his Twitter handle.

"Pockets of Imran Khan, cartels and mafias were only filled in the last four years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. The country was run like the Imran Khan Limited company and the power of prime minister was used to render the people poor and hungry, and for causing economic devastation and selling the Kashmir cause," the information minister tweeted.

She said utilities and commodities like petrol, electricity, gas, medicine, flour, sugar, potato, onion and oil were made expensive deliberately, while the national economy was ruined by Imran Khan under a conspiracy.

"The people do not give another chance to incompetent, thieves and mafias," she said, asking Fawad to understand the fact that the public knew everything.

