UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incompetent Sindh Govt Destroyed Karachi's Whole Infrastructure: Sher Zaman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:50 PM

Incompetent Sindh govt destroyed Karachi's whole infrastructure: Sher Zaman

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Wednesday said due to negligence and dishonesty of incompetent Sindh government rain of the monsoon has devastated the whole infrastructure of Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he alleged that the Sindh government has only sucked the blood of the innocent people in 12 years and no one has done anything for the development of Karachi.

He said the Pakistan People's party government in Sindh has lost its right to rule, adding that their mission is only to harm and harm the people.

He said no other province has been damaged by the recent monsoon rains like Sindh due to the Sindh government and Karachi was facing a worst-ever municipal and administrative crisis even government was badly neglected Quaid's birth place which is shameful.

PPP government in Sindh had completely failed to deal with the current emergency situation and its consistent incompetence had caused widespread devastation to the infrastructure of the entire province, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was very clear that contribution of the Federal government for Karachi should be carried out through a coordinated and specific programme and he had also planned to visit Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Visit Government Blood Rains

Recent Stories

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie asked to leave Pakis ..

13 minutes ago

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

44 minutes ago

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

1 hour ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

1 hour ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

2 hours ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.