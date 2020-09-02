ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Wednesday said due to negligence and dishonesty of incompetent Sindh government rain of the monsoon has devastated the whole infrastructure of Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he alleged that the Sindh government has only sucked the blood of the innocent people in 12 years and no one has done anything for the development of Karachi.

He said the Pakistan People's party government in Sindh has lost its right to rule, adding that their mission is only to harm and harm the people.

He said no other province has been damaged by the recent monsoon rains like Sindh due to the Sindh government and Karachi was facing a worst-ever municipal and administrative crisis even government was badly neglected Quaid's birth place which is shameful.

PPP government in Sindh had completely failed to deal with the current emergency situation and its consistent incompetence had caused widespread devastation to the infrastructure of the entire province, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was very clear that contribution of the Federal government for Karachi should be carried out through a coordinated and specific programme and he had also planned to visit Karachi.