Incomplete development schemes in Multan ordered for completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner has ordered to complete incomplete development schemes being initiated across the division in past during a meeting of divisional Development Working Party arranged here.

Speaking to the meeting's participants on Wednesday, Javed Akhtar approved seven kilometers long road construction starting from Kotli Nijabat to Basti Allah Wasaya, also the road linking with Basti Manhu costing Rs. 60 millions.

The six kilometers long road expansion initiated from Kilag to Head Muhammad Walla leading to Nawab Pur was also given approval during the meeting. Cost of the entire project is held worth Rs.

150 millions.

Similarly, road's repairing coupled with its expansion and construction - from Sher Shah bypass to Chak RS measured about 13.50 km long - was also marked for approval after going through its feasibility report.

An expansion followed by construction of road from Khanewal Guest House to Jahanian House Head Bridge stretched over 4.17 km long was given approval.

The chair mentioned that cost of construction and repairing of 4.17 km long road was Rs. 90 millions.

All projects were given sharp deadlines with no compromise be made on their quality and standard as per given CM Punjab's direction, It was hinted.