Incorporate flood emergency arrangement into Muharram contingency plan: Commissioner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked all Deputy Commissioners and heads of concerned departments to incorporate the monsoon rains and flood emergency arrangements while preparing contingency plan for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, the Commissioner also asked the Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the division to have closed contacts with religious leaders and scholars of all sects in order to maintain atmosphere of peace, harmony and sectarian forbearance during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to ensure the implementation of code of conduct in letter and spirit with maintenance of law and order. The district peace committees should be activated with strict security arrangements at places of Majalis-e-Aza ( mourning congregations) and routes of mourning processions including installation of equipment like closed circuit television cameras, he added.

The Commissioner underlined the need of enhancing the intelligence network with strict vigil on the movement and activities of suspects.

The scouts and volunteers should be kept alert with activation of civil defence, he added.

The Commissioner issued directives to officers of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Water and Sanitation Agency and Local Government Department to ensure proper arrangements of lighting and cleanliness at the place of Majalis-e-Aza and routes of mourning processions with de-silting of sewerage system.

The HESCO management should avoid load shedding at the time of Majalis-e-Aza particularly the night hours, he asked and added that extra power transformers should be made available so that the same could be replaced as backup in case of emergency.

The Commissioner also asked the Deputy Commissioners to set up district control rooms in order to monitor the situation during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The DIG Hyderabad Naim Shaikh and Senior Superintendents of Police of all districts briefed about the security arrangements while the Deputy Commissioners apprised the Commissioner about their issues while presenting contingency plans of their respective districts.