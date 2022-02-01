UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that increasing the exports and reducing the trade deficit are the important components of the present Government's strategy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that increasing the exports and reducing the trade deficit are the important components of the present Government's strategy.

He underlined that the Government was committed to improve the economic structure of the country and promote ease of doing business.

He said this while presiding over meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) at Governor's House Tuesday, said a statement.

The issues of industrial areas including gas supply came under detailed discussion during the meeting.

Representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), KCCI and presidents of different associations of industrial areas in Karachi attended the meeting. MD SSGC, Imran Maniar; Principal Secretary to Governor, Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman and Advisor to Governor, Umaid Ali Jonejo were also among other participants.

A threadbare discussion over gas shortages, its equitable distribution and supply to the industries of Karachi was held. Governor Sindh extended assurance for pursuing issue of gas shortages to the industry of Karachi with the Federal government.

SSGC informed the meeting that some 189 industrial units in city are acquiring gas load by installing suction pumps illegally which is also a main cause of gas shortages to other different industrial units.

Governor Sindh took strong exception of illegal installation of suction pumps in industrial units in Karachi, and directed to cut their gas connections besides taking legal action as well. The Industrial Associations of the city also undertook to cooperate in this regard.

Imran Ismail maintained that facilitation in investment was among the top priorities of the government and the government is removing impediments for industrial growth in the country.

He emphasized that government had given priority to exports and for that every possible facility would be provided to the industry for increasing production. "The government has pinned high hopes on the export-oriented sector for creation of jobs and new investment in the country", he added.

Governor Sindh assured that the federal government would continue to extend maximum possible support and assistance to the industrial sector.

