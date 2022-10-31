UrduPoint.com

Increase In Agri Productivity Imperative To Ensure Food Security: Dr Iqrar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Increase in agri productivity imperative to ensure food security: Dr Iqrar

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Monday that increase in agriculture productivity is imperative to ensure food security and meet the demand of increasing population

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Monday that increase in agriculture productivity is imperative to ensure food security and meet the demand of increasing population.

He was addressing the farming community during ongoing nine-day wheat enhancement drive. He said that UAF had launched this campaign in collaboration with Agriculture (Extension) Department convince and guide the farming community regarding use of latest trends for enhancing per acre yield.

He said that around half of the population was suffering from malnutrition. "If we promote the usage of wheat-maize mixed flour, it will help address the challenge", he said and stressed the need of taking immediate measures for increasing wheat production.

Principal UAF Sub Campus Dr Zia-ur-Rehman said that as many as 30,000 UAF students under the supervision of their teachers were taking active part in wheat campaign to facilitate the farmers so that they could adopt latest techniques while sowing, watering and harvesting their crops as well as eradicating weeds and unnecessary plantlets from the fields.

UAF Entomologist Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that the university was providing free-of-cost quality seeds to farmers of flood-hit areas in addition to taking all possible measures for uplift of agriculture sector.

Deputy Director Agri Extension Muhammad Aslam said that the Extension Department was determined to deliver agricultural recommendations to 22,000 villages.

He said that research work should be reached at farmers' fields so that the farming community could shun traditional way of farming and adopt latest techniques for increasing the yield manifolds. "If we complete wheat sowing in November, it will increase the productivity", he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Guide Agri November All From Wheat University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Flour

Recent Stories

Khurram Dastgir inaugurates two Grid Stations

Khurram Dastgir inaugurates two Grid Stations

50 seconds ago
 India squads for NZ, Bangladesh tours after T20 Wo ..

India squads for NZ, Bangladesh tours after T20 World Cup

53 seconds ago
 DC terms eradication of polio as national responsi ..

DC terms eradication of polio as national responsibility

55 seconds ago
 US Senator Urges Congressional Probe Into Saudi In ..

US Senator Urges Congressional Probe Into Saudi Investors' Twitter Stakes

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court grants protective bail to Wasiq ..

Lahore High Court grants protective bail to Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi

3 minutes ago
 House robbed at gun point, woman tortured

House robbed at gun point, woman tortured

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.