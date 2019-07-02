UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:49 PM

Increase in clean energy production among priorities: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that increase in the production of clean energy was among the government's priorities which would help reduce negative impacts upon environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that increase in the production of clean energy was among the government's priorities which would help reduce negative impacts upon environment.

He said the production of clean energy would protect environment and ensure proper utilization of natural resources.

The prime minister was talking to Amory Bloch Lovins and Ethan Paul Wampler, experts from a prominent US clean energy organization Rocky Mountain Institute that called on him at the PM Office, PM Media Wing in a press release said.

Advisers to PM, Muhammad Shahzad Arbab, Malik Amin Aslam, special assistant Nadeem Babar and others were also present during the meeting.

The US experts offered their technical expertise in formulation of environment friendly policies and legislation.

The prime minister said that their technical experience would be welcomed for the formulation of green building laws for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, so that environment-friendly buildings and proper usage of energy could be ensured.

