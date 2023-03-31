Increase in corona cases in KP including Peshawar, 12 new cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Increase in corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar with 12 new cases of Corona reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here Friday.

The number of people who have died due to Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 6376, the Health Department official informed. He said, the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 225231.

He said 9 people have recovered from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this the total number of recovered persons reached to 218781.

The number of people who died due to corona virus in Peshawar is 3153, the official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

He said with 2 new cases of corona have been reported in Peshawar and with this the total number of corona cases has become 85481. He said a total of 109 Corona tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 20 hours, however, the number of active cases in the province will be 166.