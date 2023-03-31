UrduPoint.com

Increase In Corona Cases In KP Including Peshawar, 12 New Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Increase in corona cases in KP including Peshawar, 12 new cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Increase in corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar with 12 new cases of Corona reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here Friday.

The number of people who have died due to Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 6376, the Health Department official informed. He said, the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 225231.

He said 9 people have recovered from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this the total number of recovered persons reached to 218781.

The number of people who died due to corona virus in Peshawar is 3153, the official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

He said with 2 new cases of corona have been reported in Peshawar and with this the total number of corona cases has become 85481. He said a total of 109 Corona tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 20 hours, however, the number of active cases in the province will be 166.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From

Recent Stories

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

21 minutes ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

42 minutes ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

1 hour ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

2 hours ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.