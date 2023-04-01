Increase in corona cases in KP reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :An increase in corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar with 13 more cases of corona have been reported during the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here Saturday.

He said the number of people who have died due to Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 6376 and the total number of corona cases has reached 2,25,336.

However, a total of 13 people have recovered from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the total number has become 2,187,94, the official of the Health Department informed.

The number of people who died due to coronavirus in Peshawar is 3153 with 11 new cases of corona have been reported in Peshawar and with this, the total number has become 85492.

He disclosed that 619 corona tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last twenty hours with the number of active cases in the province is 166.