UrduPoint.com

Increase In Corona Cases In KP Reported

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Increase in corona cases in KP reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :An increase in corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar with 13 more cases of corona have been reported during the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here Saturday.

He said the number of people who have died due to Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 6376 and the total number of corona cases has reached 2,25,336.

However, a total of 13 people have recovered from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the total number has become 2,187,94, the official of the Health Department informed.

The number of people who died due to coronavirus in Peshawar is 3153 with 11 new cases of corona have been reported in Peshawar and with this, the total number has become 85492.

He disclosed that 619 corona tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last twenty hours with the number of active cases in the province is 166.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore me ..

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore meeting today

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st April 2023

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of C ..

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of Christians Detained in Thailand ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.