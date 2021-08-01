UrduPoint.com

Increase In Corona Patients In Peshawar Hospitals

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Increase in corona patients in Peshawar hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :An increase in the number of corona cases witnessed in all Peshawar hospitals and currently 319 patients are under treatment, an official of the health department said here Sunday.

He said 107 patients infected with coronavirus under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital and 29 patients are undergoing treatment at Lady Reading Hospital on 38 ventilators, the health official said.

He said 70 corona virus patients are undergoing treatment at Khyber Teaching Hospital and out of 25 ventilators allotted in Khyber Teaching Hospital, 13 patients are undergoing treatment.

He disclosed that 82 patients are undergoing treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex including 21 patients are undergoing treatment on 38 ventilators in the hospital and 60 patients are undergoing treatment at Corona Nishtarabad Hospital. Six patients are being treated at Corona Nishtarabad Hospital on 18 ventilators overall.

