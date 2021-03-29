UrduPoint.com
Increase In COVID Cases, LHR Closes OPD

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Increase in COVID cases, LHR closes OPD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :In the wake of an increase in coronavirus cases, the authorities of Lady Reading Hospital, the province's biggest hospital on Monday closed the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) in a bid to contain further spread of coronavirus.

A notification issued here said the issue was discussed in a Clinical Executive board meeting under the chairmanship of BoG, LRH-MTH which decided that services of filtration clinic, OPD and IBPP would be suspended with immediate effect.

It said only clinical services for managing the COVID crises and emergencies would continue.

All the department chairpersons and heads were requested to communicate with the medical staff for deployment to provide clinical services for COVID crises and emergencies.

The notification further said that the authorities of LRH were closely monitoring the situation and would reassess and make decisions accordingly.

It said the hospital was playing a frontline role in the coronavirus situation and owing to this extraordinary situation people should stay at home and avoid unnecessary travelling and visits to markets.

